The world’s biggest brewing company is thirsty for your data

Anheuser-Busch InBev has decided rather than buying as many craft-beer producers as it can, it’s using its resources to buy data — tons of it — through a division called ZX Ventures. With that data, it will determine its idea strategies, products and technologies. A display of the many incarnations of Budweiser beer cans are part of an exhibit at the Old Schoolhouse museum in 2015 in St. Louis. Christian Gooden St. Louis Post-Dispatch