Seen it all in fast-food chicken? These entrepreneurs are betting you haven’t

Wing Hut, a fast-food restaurant that serves wings, fried chicken and chicken sandwiches, is opening on North Broadway and on East New Circle Road.
Owners Guang Ni and Tom Liu, who have several similar concepts in the Atlanta area under the name Wings 101, said that if it catches on here, they will open downtown, on Richmond Road and on Nicholasville.
The first restaurant, at 1951 North Broadway, is set to open by early February, Liu said. Another one is set to open at 771 East New Circle Road, he said.
He described the food as “a downscale Buffalo Wild Wings, with some Chick-fil-A and a little Popeyes thrown in there. We’re a lot faster and cheaper, with drive-through and everything.”
Wing Hut also will serve bottled beer.
