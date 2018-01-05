Constellation Brands has purchased a minority stake in Louisville-based Copper & Kings American Brandy, according to an announcement on Friday.
Business

Beer giant buying minority share of Louisville craft spirit maker

By Janet Patton

January 05, 2018 12:46 PM

Constellation Brands, one of the biggest spirits companies in the world, has purchased a minority stake in Louisville-based Copper & Kings American Brandy.

The purchase price was not immediately disclosed.

Copper & Kings uses small-batch copper pot-distillation to create untraditional American apple and grape brandies, absinthe, gin and Destillaré liqueurs. Products are currently available in 31 markets across the USA.

Constellation owns Corona, Modelo and Pacifico beers, Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Franciscan Estate, Ruffino and The Prisoner wine brands, Svedka Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey.

On Friday, Constellation reported third-quarter earnings of $1.87 a share, with sales up 3 percent to $1.86 billion.

