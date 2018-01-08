Want to pick up alcohol with your shopping in one stop? Now you can.

Next time you’re in Target to pick up towels, toilet paper, a garden hose or new socks, you can swing by the grocery section and pick up a bottle of selling wine, beer and spirits.
Without going outside first.
That’s right, as of last month, Target stores in Lexington, and in Florence, Newport, Owensboro, and four in Louisville are selling alcohol. The Elizabethtown store is selling beer only, according to a spokeswoman for Target.
Target can sell alcohol in the store alongside the groceries, rather than have a separate entrance, as Kroger does for its wine and spirit shops, because groceries are such a small part of what Target sells. According to the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, a separate entrance isn’t required if staple groceries are less than 10 percent of monthly sales.
Never miss a local story.
Target spokeswoman Kate Decker said two Lexington stores — 131 West Reynolds Road near Lexington Green and Fayette Mall and 1940 Pavilion Way in Hamburg — and the others that sell wine, beer and spirits will carry a variety of labels, plus the popular $5-a-bottle California Roots wines, which Target carries exclusively. Target also carries the inexpensive Wine Cube line and Bravino sparkling wines.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
Comments