Business

Burst pipe closes downtown Lexington restaurant; hotel remains open

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

January 08, 2018 11:24 AM

Lockbox, the restaurant in the 21c Museum Hotel in downtown Lexington, is closed temporarily.

According to a statement, a pipe burst in the hotel overnight, affectingseveral floors, including the lobby and the restaurant.

It’s unclear when the restaurant will reopen. The hotel remains open. The 21c Museum Hotels are known for their extensive art collections, and it’s unclear whether any works were damaged by the water.

According to 21c chef Jonathan Searle, the boutique hotel is working with vendors to clean and restore all guest spaces.

The hotel at 167 West Main Street is in a building that is more than a century old. The hotel and restaurant opened in 2016, with Lockbox in the former First National Bank building lobby and vault.

Lockbox isn’t the only Lexington restaurant hurt by last week’s very low temperatures: Good Foods Co-op, Mirror Twin Brewing, Locals’, School Sushi and Buddha Lounge also were affeted by burst pipes or water mains. Most reopened after a day; School Sushi announced that it would reopen Monday.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl

