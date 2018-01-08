Cattlemen’s Roadhouse in Frankfort was closed after a fire Sunday morning. The fire apparently started in trash container and spread to the building.
Business

Fires damage restaurant in Frankfort, destroy diner in Cynthiana

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

January 08, 2018 12:21 PM

Two Central Kentucky restaurants were closed Sunday after fires damaged them.

Cattlemen’s Roadhouse, 151 Jett Boulevard in Frankfort, was damaged by a fire that apparently was started in a dumpster by a lit cigarette, according to Herald-Leader reporting partner WKYT-TV.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said the owners are working to get it reopened. Employees are being offered work in other Cattlemen’s Roadhouses until the Frankfort restaurant can reopen, it states. The restaurant is known for its steaks and its salad bar. The chain has restaurants in Georgetown, Shelbyville, Louisville, Mount Sterling and Danville.

In Cynthiana, Paula’s Family Restaurant at 105 South Walnut Street apparently was destroyed by a Sunday afternoon fire. According to Herald-Leader reporting partner WKYT-TV, smoke from the downtown fire could be seen for miles as fire crews battled the blaze in frigid weather.

