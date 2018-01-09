Downtown coffee shop expanding; new store might open in February

Daily Offerings Coffee Roastery, a downtown coffee shop and bakery, is expanding. It’s opening a second store on Nicholasville Road at The Venue, a new development just past Malabu Drive, where Jason’s Deli opened last year.
Owner Kristie Kotze said she hopes to have Daily Offerings Coffee & Café open in February. It will feature a different menu from the one at its downtown shop, which is staying open, she said.
“We’re still going to focus on specialty coffee, quality single original pour-over espresso drinks, but we want it to be a little different,” she said. The downtown spot serves exclusively gluten-free baked goods, but the new one will have more.
Working with local chef Susannah Henderson, Kotze has developed a menu that will include specialty breakfast items and more.
“Anything we’re putting out will come from our kitchen,” Kotze said. “We are sticking with local ingredients as much as possible.”
The coffee shop also will have outdoor seating when the weather warms up.
The Venue eventually will also have one or two other new restaurants, along with a Floyd’s 99 Barbershop, Everybody Fights boxing gym and more, according to Greg Leveridge of Block and Lot, which leased out the properties. Other tenants will include La Petite Academy day care and The Eye Care Center, which is moving from Reynolds Road.
Leveridge said there are vacancies in the new development, including one next to the new Spectrum cable store. One restaurant spot with a patio is open, and a second “pad” in the parking lot is available to build-to-suit, with a drive-through suitable for a restaurant or a bank.
