Parking at the Blue Grass Airport just got simpler

You’re at Blue Grass Airport, just arriving on a red eye from the West Coast. You have your luggage and you’re heading to your car in the parking lot, soon to be heading home.
But you don’t have the cash to pay for parking and, frankly, digging around for your credit card can be a hassle. No worries. The airport is partnering with Arriv.io, a phone application, to help you pay for parking.
The app, available for iPhones and Androids, allows a passenger to scan a QR code at all airport parking lot entrances and then again at the exits. Once the vehicle leaves, the parking fee will be applied to the passenger’s credit card, and a receipt is emailed.
Parking users who pay at the cashier or with credit card machines can do so. Parking rates, which won’t change, are $14 a day for short-term parking, $10 a day long-term, $7 a day for park and shuttle, and $17 a day for valet. There is a transaction fee of $1.25 a visit for using the mobile app.
“We are excited to offer this convenience to our travelers,” said Eric Frankl, executive director at Blue Grass Airport. “Our passengers are focused on their travel experience and want parking to be simple. This new app will allow passengers to park and pay via their mobile phone and then quickly leave the airport to return home.”
Customers can download the app online or at Arriv.io.
