Downtown Lexington is getting another sandwich shop, with delivery

Another Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches has opened in downtown Lexington. This will be the 11th in the city for the franchise owners, but it won’t be the last.
“We are planning to open others,” said Bill White, one of the owners. “We have a couple of new locations we’re looking at, we’re trying to fill in some spots.”
Jimmy John’s at 105 North Mill Street, near Buddha Lounge and across from Goodfellas Pizza, opened this week. The sandwich shop has the same menu as the others, with delivery, an important part of the appeal of Jimmy John’s, which advertises its delivery as “freaky fast.”
“Everybody’s getting into delivery business. Off-premise is becoming so important,” White said. “You got to be good, and you’ve got to be quick.”
