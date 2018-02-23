California's balancing act for harassment discipline

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018 file photo, state Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, stands at his desk after announcing that he will take a month-long leave of absence while an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him are completed, during the opening day of the Senate in Sacramento, Calif. Mendoza announced Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 that he is resigning over sexual misconduct allegations just ahead of a possible vote by his colleagues to expel him. In his resignation letter, Mendoza called the Senate's process "farcical" and unfair and is still considering running for re-election in the fall. Steve Yeater, File AP Photo