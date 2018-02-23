Myanmar parliament approves $15M for Rakhine border fence

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, Rohingya Muslims carry their young children and belongings after crossing the border from Myanmar into Bangladesh, near Palong Khali, Bangladesh. New satellite imagery of Myanmar’s Rakhine state shows the country’s government is using bulldozers to completely flatten dozens of Rohingya Muslim villages that were burned during violence last year. Human rights groups say authorities are destroying “crime scenes” that contain evidence of atrocities committed by the nation’s security forces. Bernat Armangue, File AP Photo