GE reshapes board after retroactively cutting profits

FILE - In a Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, the General Electric logo is displayed at the top of their Global Operations Center, in the Banks development of downtown Cincinnati. Days after revealing that it must restate two years of earnings, General Electric Co. is reshaping its board of directors. After cutting the size of its board from 18 to 12, General Electric Co. said Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 that a quarter of that board would consist of new members, including Danaher Corp. CEO Lawrence Culp, American Airlines CEO Thomas Horton and Leslie Seidman, former chairman of the Financial Accounting Standards Board. John Minchillo, File AP Photo