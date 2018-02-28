College president resigns amid sex harassment allegations

The acting president of Spokane Falls Community College has resigned amid workplace sexual harassment allegations.
The Spokesman-Review reports 49-year-old Darren Pitcher stepped down this week to focus on his health and his family, according to a news release.
Carolyn Casey with the Community Colleges of Spokane confirmed to the newspaper that school officials had been looking into claims of sexual harassment against Pitcher but said she could not go into detail.
She says the investigation was closed after Pitcher submitted his resignation letter and no conclusion was reached.
Never miss a local story.
Pitcher joined the college in 2012 and served as the school's vice president for student services until last summer, when he became acting president.
Provost Nancy Fair-Szofran will lead the college until a permanent president is selected this spring.
Comments