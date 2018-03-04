The cross over the grave before the funeral of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak in Stiavnik, Slovakia, on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Kuciak an investigative journalist shot dead in Slovakia last week was working on a story about the activities of Italian mafia in his country and their links to people close to Prime Minister Robert Fico.
The cross over the grave before the funeral of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak in Stiavnik, Slovakia, on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Kuciak an investigative journalist shot dead in Slovakia last week was working on a story about the activities of Italian mafia in his country and their links to people close to Prime Minister Robert Fico. Bundas Engler AP Photo
The cross over the grave before the funeral of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak in Stiavnik, Slovakia, on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Kuciak an investigative journalist shot dead in Slovakia last week was working on a story about the activities of Italian mafia in his country and their links to people close to Prime Minister Robert Fico. Bundas Engler AP Photo

Business

Slovak investigators examine threats against slain reporter

The Associated Press

March 04, 2018 08:21 AM

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia

Slovakia's prosecutor general says authorities have renewed their investigation into threats by a businessman against an investigative journalist who was shot dead last week with his fiancee.

The bodies of 27-year-old Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova were found Feb. 25 in their house.

Last year, Kuciak alleged that the businessman, Marian Kocner, threatened him following the publication of a story about him. The reporter said he filed a complaint with police and alleged they failed to act.

Prosecutor General Jaromir Ciznar said investigators will return to the threats though he personally didn't believe this case had anything to do with Kuciak's death.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In his last unfinished story, Kuciak reported about the influence of the Italian mafia in Slovakia and its possible ties to people close to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

LexGo Eat at Good Foods for Thanksgiving in 2015

View More Video