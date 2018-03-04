Members of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus speak on the House floor in a special session on taxes on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
Members of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus speak on the House floor in a special session on taxes on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Melinda Deslatte AP Photo

Sales tax fails, as Louisiana session edges toward failure

By MELINDA DESLATTE Associated Press

March 04, 2018 08:20 PM

BATON ROUGE, La.

Another debate over taxes, another rejected bill in the Louisiana House, with the special session edging toward failure.

For a second time, House lawmakers refused a sales tax bill that is considered a linchpin of any tax deal to help close a looming budget gap.

The vote seemed to suggest the budget-balancing special session likely won't raise any money.

Factions in the House and Gov. John Bel Edwards appear unable reach agreement on which tax types to use to offset the $994 million shortfall that hits July 1.

Only 33 of 104 representatives supported the sales tax proposal in a Sunday night vote. It needed 70 votes to pass. After that vote, the House adjourned until Monday.

The session, which costs an estimated $50,000-$60,000 a day, must end Wednesday.

