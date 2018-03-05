Thousands still without power in New Jersey after nor'easter

Business

The Associated Press

March 05, 2018

TRENTON, N.J.

More than 75,000 utility customers in New Jersey are still without power following a destructive nor'easter that has shuttered some schools and left some residents unsure about when they can return home.

Hundreds of crews continued to work Monday to clear trees and repair power lines damaged by the storm that swept in Friday. But officials said some customers may not have their service restored until at least Tuesday.

Most of the affected customers are in northern Jersey.

Dozens of schools throughout the state were either closed or holding delayed openings Monday due to power issues.

More rain and snow is expected Tuesday night through Wednesday, when another nor'easter could hit the region. But forecasters say the potential storm's track remains uncertain.

