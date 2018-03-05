Second magnitude 4.2 earthquake recorded in north Oklahoma

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a second 4.2 magnitude earthquake in northern Oklahoma where an earlier quake of the same strength struck Sunday.
The USGS reports both quakes were near the town of Breckenridge, northeast of Enid and about 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City.
No injuries or damage are reported.
The first temblor struck about 5:15 p.m. Sunday and the second occurred at 9:40 p.m. Smaller quakes of magnitude 2.7 and 2.6 were recorded early Monday in the same area.
Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production. Oklahoma regulators have directed several oil and gas producers in the state to close injection wells and reduce volumes in others.
