Business

2 bills escape session, but neither addresses La. budget gap

The Associated Press

March 05, 2018 08:46 PM

BATON ROUGE, La.

Only two proposals reached the governor's desk before Louisiana's special session wrapped up early. Neither addresses the session's aim of closing the budget gap.

The bills, given final passage Monday, would grant a disaster tax break to flood victims and boost a cell phone tax that pays for deaf services.

The first measure, sponsored by Baton Rouge Rep. Ted James, would keep from having a state income tax deduction impacted by certain disaster losses in tax years 2015 through 2017.

The second proposal, carried by Baton Rouge Rep. Patricia Smith, would edge up a 4.5-cent monthly tax on cellphones enacted last year to 5 cents. The dollars pay for technology assistance and services for people who are deaf.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to sign the bills into law.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

LexGo Eat at Good Foods for Thanksgiving in 2015

View More Video