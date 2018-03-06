Business

Vermonters take part in annual Town Meeting Day

The Associated Press

March 06, 2018 08:52 PM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermonters have elected town officers, voted on school budgets and voiced their opinions on other topics during their annual town meetings.

In Burlington, incumbent Democrat Mayor Miro (Ma-ROW) Weinberger, won re-election to his third three-year term on Tuesday. He beat Independent Carina Driscoll, who is Bernie Sanders' stepdaughter, and Infinite Culcleasure, also an Independent.

Burlington voters also voted in favor of advising the city council to request the cancellation of the planned basing of F-35 fighter jets at the Burlington International Airport.

As of Tuesday evening, at least 29 communities passed resolutions related to climate change.

Environmental group 350Vermont says the campaign was about coming up with solutions to get the state off fossil fuels and make a transition toward renewable energy, electric vehicles and improved public transportation.

