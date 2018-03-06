Florida legislators won't finish their work on time this year due to a deadlock over the state budget.
House and Senate Republican leaders are at a stalemate over how the state should pay hospitals that treat Medicaid patients.
Legislators needed to have all budget work done Tuesday in order to vote on it by Friday. Florida has a 72-hour "cooling off period" to make sure everyone is able to read the budget before the final vote.
House Speaker Richard Corcoran told members that he was not sure if legislators will be forced to extend the session past Friday or hold a special session dedicated to the budget.
This is the second year in a row that the GOP-controlled Legislature has been unable to wrap up its budget work on time.
