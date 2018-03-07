Business

NY storm causes rail disruptions, power outages

The Associated Press

March 07, 2018 08:51 PM

NEW YORK

The New York metro area's second nor'easter in less than a week has caused major flight and rail cancellations, snarled roads and tens of thousands of power outages.

The storm is expected to blow over by early Thursday.

By 7 p.m. Wednesday, places in Orange and Rockland counties had recorded at least 20 inches of snow. Westchester County registered over 10 inches in Armonk and 2.6 inches of snow had fallen at JFK Airport.

Service on Metro-North's Harlem, Hudson and New Haven lines have been suspended due to downed trees and the Long Island Rail Road is experiencing delays.

Con Edison Wednesday night says about 30,000 customers are without power, mostly in Westchester County. It had restored service to all but 6,500 customers who had lost power in Friday's storm.

