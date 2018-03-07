Panda Cuisine in Malabu Plaza at 2358 Nicholasville Road was cited by the Lexington health department after a passer-by snapped a photo of dead ducks hanging outside the restaurant.
Business

Dead ducks were hung outside a Lexington restaurant. Never again, manager says.

By Cheryl Truman

ctruman@herald-leader.com

March 07, 2018 12:17 PM

A popular Lexington Chinese restaurant will comply with a health department warning after it was cited for hanging dead ducks outside, the manager said.

Ke Bao, the manager at Panda Cuisine in Malabu Plaza at 2358 Nicholasville Road, said that his restaurant will never again allow dead ducks to hang outside.

“I didn’t work here yesterday, but I have a responsibility,” Bao said Wednesday morning. “... This is a one-time thing.”

Bao said he has talked with employees who worked Tuesday and notified them that hanging poultry outdoors is unacceptable. An explanation for why it was done was not immediately available.

Panda Cuisine normally maintains a 100 on its food sanitation rating, he said. But Kevin Hall, health department spokesman said their records show Panda Cuisine scored an 85 on May 3, 2017, a 93 on May 19, 2017 and an 88 on Sept. 11, 2017. It achieved a score of 100 on Sept. 22, 2017.

The dead ducks were spotted by a passer-by, who photographed the carcasses and circulated the photo on social media.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department visited and made the restaurant discard the fowl.

Bao said he will meet with the health department within its required five-day window to review safe food-handling practices or close the restaurant.

“We want to make sure they’re under the proper temperature, as safe as possible,” said the health department’s Hall.

The restaurant violated federal health codes involving potentially hazardous food temperatures and protection, Hall said.

The restaurant remains open.

Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman

Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman

