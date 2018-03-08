Pearse Lyons, who built a $3 billion company and brought the world to Kentucky, dies.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 485 LexGo Eat at Good Foods for Thanksgiving in 2015 Pause 77 Go inside the new ‘Cheapside’ bar 99 Go inside the new Marikka’s 31 Restaurant comes down to make way for new Chick-fil-A 60 KFC's first female Colonel Sanders makes her debut 51 The Mill Bakery 77 In memoriam: 10 restaurants that closed in 2017 293 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 87 New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 59 Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Pearse Lyons, the Irish-born Kentucky billionaire who founded the international agribusiness and beverage giant Alltech and was the key figure in bringing the World Equestrian Games to Lexington in 2010, has died at age 73. A remembrance of his life and work, in photos. Chris Ware cware@herald-leader.com

