Democrat Murphy to unveil his budget as NJ's governor

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy will be unveiling his first budget since succeed Republican Chris Christie.
Murphy is set to address a joint session of the Democrat-led Legislature on Tuesday.
Murphy says he has not backed away from his pledge to raise taxes on millionaires despite Democratic reluctance.
He also says he will make a "major" statement on New Jersey Transit. His other key campaign promises were funding the public worker pension and increasing aid to schools.
Republican lawmakers their analysis shows a budget surplus could be as high as $1.5 billion.
Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick and Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr. say the money should be used to lower property taxes, which are among the highest in the country
