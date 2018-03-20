Investigators suspect FedEx bomb is tied to Austin bombings

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 52 New restaurant opening downtown Pause 485 LexGo Eat at Good Foods for Thanksgiving in 2015 77 Go inside the new ‘Cheapside’ bar 99 Go inside the new Marikka’s 31 Restaurant comes down to make way for new Chick-fil-A 60 KFC's first female Colonel Sanders makes her debut 51 The Mill Bakery 77 In memoriam: 10 restaurants that closed in 2017 293 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 87 New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A package bomb exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, hurting an employee who apparently suffered a non-life-threatening "percussion-type" injury from the blast. Meta Viers McClatchy

A package bomb exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, hurting an employee who apparently suffered a non-life-threatening "percussion-type" injury from the blast. Meta Viers McClatchy