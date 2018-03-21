Hawaii lawmaker is latest to resign after misconduct probe

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2016, file photo, Hawaii Democratic House Speaker Joseph Souki speaks to reporters on opening day of the Hawaii Legislature at the state Capitol in Honolulu. A former speaker of the Hawaii House of Representatives will have to resign by the end of the month to resolve sexual harassment allegations. The Hawaii State Ethics Commission on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, announced the settlement in its investigation of Souki of Maui. The investigation included allegations the 84-year-old Souki sexually harassed multiple women by subjecting them to unwanted kissing, touching and sexual language. Marina Riker, File AP Photo