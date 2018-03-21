U.S. astronauts Andrew Feustel, top, and Richard Arnold, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev members of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station
U.S. astronauts Andrew Feustel, top, and Richard Arnold, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev members of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station ISS), wave near the rocket prior the launch of Soyuz MS-08 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
US-Russian crew blasts off for International Space Station

The Associated Press

March 21, 2018 05:13 PM

MOSCOW

Two American astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut are on their way to the International Space Station.

A Soyuz rocket carrying the three men blasted off Wednesday from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch pad in Kazakhstan. On board the capsule were NASA astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold, and Roscosmos' cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev.

The spacecraft is set to dock at the orbiting outpost on Friday.

The trio will join station residents Anton Shkaplerov of Roscosmos, Scott Tingle of NASA and Norishige Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. The new crew will spend about five months at the space station.

