Arizona lawmakers approve education sales tax extension

Arizona Republican Rep. Doug Coleman waves in Phoenix, Ariz., Thursday, March 22, 2018, as he gets a standing ovation from GOP and Democratic members as the House passes a 20-year extension of a sales tax that pumps $500 million a year into the state's K-12 public schools. Coleman sponsored the measure, which was seen as having little hope but passed with just 10 of 90 state lawmakers opposed on Thursday. Bob Christie AP Photo