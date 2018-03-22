Popular pizza, craft beer place opening Lexington location

Apollo Pizza, a favorite of Eastern Kentucky University students in Richmond, is opening a location in Lexington.
The new Apollo Pizza will be coming to 1455 Leestown Road in Meadowthorpe and will open in the second half of 2018, owners said in a news release.
The original Apollo Pizza opened on South Second Street in Richmond in 1981 and is now owned by Wesley Browne, Kimberly Davis, and Felecia Johnson.
They have a second Apollo Pizza in northern Madison County, Steam Engine Pizza Pub in Irvine and are renovating an Apollo location in Old Town Berea.
Throughout the expansion, Apollo Pizza kept many of the old recipes but added an extensive selection of craft beer as well as wine, shifting from primarily carry-out and delivery location to a dine-in spot.
The handmade pizza has been a perennial favorite, named Best in Madison County by the readers of The Richmond Register for the past five years. And Food Network star Alton Brown has eaten there during his visits to Richmond.
The Lexington location will have 20 taps of craft beer, a large patio, and the same handmade pizza. And a new mural of a Kentucky luminary coming from Graham Allen, who is well-known for his mural of Harry Dean Stanton in Lexington.
