Business

China hikes tariffs on US pork, other goods in trade spat

The Associated Press

March 22, 2018 08:15 PM

BEIJING

China has increased tariffs on U.S. pork, aluminum pipe and other goods in response to President Donald Trump's higher import duties on steel and aluminum.

The Commerce Ministry said on Friday that China last year bought about $3 billion worth of the goods affected by the higher tariffs.

The ministry criticized Trump's action as a violation of global trading principles.

The measures announced Friday mirror the higher U.S. tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 15 percent on aluminum by imposing 25 percent increases on some goods and 15 percent on others.

