School girls hold Vietnamese and South Korean flags while waiting for arrival of South Korean President Moon Jae-in before a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Friday, March 23, 2018.
School girls hold Vietnamese and South Korean flags while waiting for arrival of South Korean President Moon Jae-in before a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Friday, March 23, 2018. Pool Photo via AP Kham
School girls hold Vietnamese and South Korean flags while waiting for arrival of South Korean President Moon Jae-in before a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Friday, March 23, 2018. Pool Photo via AP Kham

Business

S. Korea president's Vietnam visit aims to deepen trade ties

The Associated Press

March 23, 2018 01:43 AM

HANOI, Vietnam

Vietnam and South Korean aim to substantially increase their bilateral trade during President Moon Jae-in's three-day visit to the Southeast Asian country.

South Korea has become Vietnam's largest foreign investor and second-biggest trading partner since diplomatic relations were established in 1992. Bilateral trade stood at $61.5 billion last year.

Speaking to reporters at a joint press briefing in Hanoi, Moon said the two leaders aim for $ 100 billion by 2020.

Moon's counterpart Tran Dai Quang says the two leaders are committed to further develop their relations and he also encouraged South Korean companies to expand their investment in Vietnam, particularly in infrastructure, high-tech industries, energy and supporting industries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

All-Kentucky beef now available at Kroger

View More Video