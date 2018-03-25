China warns against 'trade war,' appeals for cooperation

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng delivers his opening speech in the China Development Forum held at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Sunday, March 25, 2018. A top Chinese official has warned a "trade war" would harm all sides but gave no indication of Beijing's possible next move in a spiraling dispute with President Donald Trump over steel and technology. Speaking to global business leaders at an economic forum, Han appealed for cooperation to make economic globalization "beneficial for all." Emily Wang AP Photo