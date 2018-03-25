To control mosquitoes, they’ll first put more of them in your yard. Seriously.

Spring is here and coming soon, mosquito season with heightened concerns about diseases that these insects might transfer to humans. Stephen Dobson, a professor of medical entomology at the University of Kentucky, joins us to talk about MosquitoMate, a commercial outgrowth of the university’s research and development.
Q: What is Mosquito Mate?
A: Basically, we would come to your backyard and introduce a thousand additional mosquitoes to your backyard — and this is typically the point where people’s eyes get very wide — but then we explain that these are male mosquitoes only and male mosquitoes don’t bite, they don’t blood-feed, they don’t transmit pathogens that cause disease. They will find female mosquitoes in your backyard, mate with them and then sterilize them.
Q: And so, the female mosquito lays eggs, correct?
A: That’s right.
Q: But, what’s wrong with those eggs?
A: This technology does not use genetic modification. We’ve taken a naturally occurring bacterium found in over half of all insects. But the patented University of Kentucky technology is to move this bacterium around into mosquitoes and that’s what causes the sterility. Female mosquitoes tend to be monogamous, they only mate once during their life and so, for the rest of their lives they fly around and lay eggs that don’t hatch and if enough of the mosquito eggs in your yard don’t hatch, your population goes down.
Q: And, that bacterium is wolbachia, is that correct?
A: That’s true, wolbachia.
Q: Take us back to your research at UK that eventually led to the establishment of MosquitoMate. What initially brought your attention to this approach to mosquito control?
A: People have known about wolbachia for a long time and when I was a graduate student I began reading about it and they really captured my imagination and was something that I wanted to pursue. I was very fortunate and was able to get a few grants from the National Institute of Health. We initially got a grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation as well to develop this technology.
Q: Did you have to go through a series of regulatory hurdles before you could go into production? And how did that impact raising capital?
A: Yes, we’ve spent a lot of time working with the Environmental Protection Agency. They are regulating this as a microbial pesticide. There are other bacteria that are used to control mosquitoes and so, we fit very nicely into that same category. And we continue to work with the EPA. We’re constantly on the phone explaining the technology. As you can imagine, this is unusual and there’s a lot of education that goes on with the EPA; not only are we learning, but also we are training them in how this biology works. A lot of doing field trials where we do releases of these mosquitoes and then record the results and then provide that to the EPA, so there’s a lot of back and forth. So, yes, we spent a lot of time working with the EPA. As far as raising capital, we’ve really not raised any capital. We are completely grant-supported at this point.
Q: And how long did it take to get from laboratory to the market?
A: I started at UK about 20 years ago. And so, we’ve been working on this pretty much constantly through that whole period.
Q: And then a year or so ago you actually expanded your facility?
A: That’s correct. We now have two facilities in Lexington.
Q: So, let’s say that as a homeowner I’ve decided to contract with you to deal with my mosquito problem. This is not just a one-time application, correct?
A: That’s correct. We would come back every week and release more males into your yard. Because the lifespan of a male is about a week, we have to continually introduce these males to sustain the level of males in your yard.
Q: And so, over time, as you’re introducing them, you’re reducing the number of stinging female mosquitoes?
A: Ours is very unusual in that we’re actually a preventative approach. Most people are calling for mosquito control once they have a problem. We’re very different. We start in the early spring releasing males before you even have a problem and so, we’re essentially preventing the population from growing.
Q: What does your market look like now and what states have EPA approval to – to market it?
A: We have 20 states that are currently EPA-approved for use with the Aedes albopictus, which is the Asian tiger mosquito. And which includes Lexington, Kentucky and we are currently working with multiple states in deploying the technology.
Q: Once they are released, how do I know the good guys from the bad guys, but if I understand correctly the good guys don’t sting you?
A: The males don’t bite at all, they – so both the fertile and the infertile males neither one of them are going to bite. The key thing is that the female can’t tell the difference between those two male types. She’ll readily mate with the males that we introduce into the yard and therefore become sterile.
Q: And these are called Zap mosquitoes, right?
A: That’s the short name that we’ve given them, yes.
Q: And what if you come out and release your Zap mosquitoes into my property and a bunch of them decide they like the neighbor’s property better?
A: That’s one of the nice things about this technology: it’s self-delivering. So, a lot of times your mosquito problem isn’t really your mosquito problem, it might be coming in from your neighbor or that abandoned property that’s beside you. And so, the nice thing about these males flying into the adjacent property is that it will sterilize those females over there, too.
Q: When do you consider the mosquito season actually beginning around Lexington?
A: It does vary from year to year, April or May in this area. It varies by state.
Q: Back to the facilities that you have in Lexington, how many people do you employ?
A: That is constantly changing. We’re in a bit of a growth phase right now. I believe we’re up to about 18 people.
Q: Any plans to expand further?
A: We are producing more and more mosquitoes each week. We recently had a milestone where we are producing 375,000 males per week.
