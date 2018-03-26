Thai court finds British labor activist defamed fruit firm

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2016, file photo, British labor rights activist Andy Hall talks to reporters at the Supreme Court in Bangkok. A court in the Thai capital has ordered the activist to pay 10 million baht

$321,000) in damages to a company that filed a civil defamation suit after he helped expose alleged human rights violations at its factory. The Monday, March 26, 2018 ruling against Hall was just the latest development involving one of four defamation suits filed by pineapple canning company Natural Fruit, which employed migrant Myanmar workers who claimed the company had broken labor regulations in abusing them.