In-N-Out Burger seeks restraining order against prankster

FILE - In this June 8, 2010, file photo, a customer receives an order from the drive-through at an In-N-Out Burger. In-N-Out Burger is seeking a restraining order against an online prankster who posed as the company's CEO at two Los Angeles restaurants, argued with employees and in one instance took a hamburger from a customer, threw it to the ground and stepped on it. Adam Lau, File AP Photo