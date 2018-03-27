Business

Police detain man for alleged school shooting threat

The Associated Press

March 27, 2018 09:50 AM

SAN MATEO, Calif.

Police have detained a man who allegedly threatened to shoot up a school while trying to buy a gun at a Northern California sporting goods store.

KGO-TV reports Tuesday that police in San Mateo, California placed the man in protective custody on Monday after he admitted to making the threat.

Officers took the man to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and threat assessment after he told police he was joking and apologized.

Police say a customer overheard the man tell an employee at a Big 5 Sporting Goods store he wanted to buy a gun and shoot up a school. The employee did not sell the man a gun.

Authorities increased security at schools in the area but felt there was no immediate danger.

