Fargo hotel, businesses evacuated due to smoke, small fire

A Fargo hotel and four nearby businesses were evacuated because of an electrical fire and smoke.
Firefighters responded to a report of an electrical smell and smoke at the Hilton Garden Inn about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Crews found smoke through the hotel and a small fire in the air-handling unit on the fourth floor. Guests were evacuated.
KFGO reports firefighters also responded to smoke at Lucky's 13 Pub, Shotgun Sally's, Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings, all in the same area. Customers were evacuated because smoke was heavy enough to cause respiratory problems.
Cass County Electric Cooperative had power restored to affected customers by midnight.
Comments