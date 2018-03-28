Need a late-night Kroger run? Only two Lexington stores still open 24 hours

Disco Kroger isn’t going to be your late-night go-to anymore, college students: The Euclid Avenue Kroger will be closing from 1 to 6 a.m., beginning April 1.
And that’s no April fool’s joke.
Urban legend has it, according to Ace Weekly, that this was the first Kroger in the city to be open 24 hours, way back in the disco era, hence the nickname “Disco Kroger.”
The move brings the store in line with several others in the area, including the grocery on Bryan Station, Nicholasville Road, Chinoe Road, Beaumont Centre Circle, Tates Creek Centre, Hartland Parkway and Boston Road that now close in the wee hours.
“The changes were made based on sales volume between the 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. time frame. It did not make operational sense to keep them open,” said Kroger spokeswoman Erin Grant in November, after several Lexington and Central Kentucky stores had changed hours.
Asked about rumors that increased crime and drug use in bathrooms led to the closures, Grant said:
“Those were not direct causes, but anytime there are less associates and shoppers in a store there is an increase in possible shoplifting cases.”
But if you’re really desperate for milk, toilet paper or chips at 2 a.m., there are two Kroger stores open 24 hours in Lexington: Richmond Road and Leestown Road.
At least for now.
Other 24-hour options include Meijer on West Reynolds and at Hamburg and Walmart at North Park, on Nicholasville Road and on Richmond Road.
