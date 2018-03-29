Former employee charged in day care scam

Prosecutors say a former day care worker in Massachusetts defrauded the state out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a scheme that affected more than 100 families.
Demetris Pringle, of Everett, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of breaking and entering and larceny. Authorities say the 35-year-old's scheme took place over an eight month period while he worked as the director of enrollment at South Shore Stars day care.
Police say Pringle underreported parent's wages to get higher child care subsidizes from the state and pocketed the difference.
They say he also stole client files, which gave him access to tax information and social security numbers.
Pringle's attorney tells WFXT-TV they are planning a "vigorous defense" against the allegations.
