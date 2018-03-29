Link-Belt spinoff considering Lexington for corporate headquarters

LBX Company LLC, the maker of Link-Belt Excavators, is considering Lexington for its corporate headquarters.
The announcement was made as part of the monthly meeting of the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority.
LBX was spun off from Link-Belt in 1998. Link-Belt is headquartered in Lexington.
The total investment for the proposed LBX headquarters is $8.9 million. The project is eligible for $70,000 in tax incentives.
Link-Belt Cranes designs, builds and sells telescopic and lattice boom cranes. The company’s core production base and center for worldwide operations is a 770,000 square foot plant in Lexington.
