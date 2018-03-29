LBX Company may be locating its headquarters in Lexington. In this 2012 file photo, some of the rough terrain telescopic cranes, from a 130 ton on the left to a 30 ton on the right, were on display during Link-Belt Construction Equipment's annual CraneFest.
Link-Belt spinoff considering Lexington for corporate headquarters

By Cheryl Truman

ctruman@herald-leader.com

March 29, 2018 01:16 PM

LBX Company LLC, the maker of Link-Belt Excavators, is considering Lexington for its corporate headquarters.

The announcement was made as part of the monthly meeting of the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority.

LBX was spun off from Link-Belt in 1998. Link-Belt is headquartered in Lexington.

The total investment for the proposed LBX headquarters is $8.9 million. The project is eligible for $70,000 in tax incentives.

Link-Belt Cranes designs, builds and sells telescopic and lattice boom cranes. The company’s core production base and center for worldwide operations is a 770,000 square foot plant in Lexington.

Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman

