UAW membership up 10,000 last year despite corruption investigation

DETROIT –– The United Auto Workers union grew by more than 10,000 members nationally in 2017, the ninth straight year of growth for the Detroit-based union, the Detroit Free Press has learned.
The audited data that will be reported to the U.S. Labor Department may show last year to be among the three biggest growth years since the 2007-09 recession, despite a corruption investigation and federal indictments involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and its UAW contract negotiators.
UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg declined to comment on the growth, saying the organization planned to make an announcement after providing the data to the federal government.
UAW President Dennis Williams has consistently predicted that 2017 would be strong. Organizers have aggressively expanded beyond factory workers to engage full- and part-time graduate workers, adjunct faculty and postdoctoral researchers on college campuses.
Many researchers barely make rent while generating millions of dollars for a university, may wait months for paychecks or be required to work in laboratories with dirty water.
"Sometimes there's a bit of an eyebrow raise when you say UAW. People ask, 'United Auto Workers?' But we chose the UAW because it represents the most academic workers of any union in the country. And it bargains great contracts," David Parsons, president of UAW Local 4121, representing more than 4,500 graduate and undergraduate students and researchers at the University of Washington, said in February.
With representation, wages have increased about 50 percent in eight years to nearly $2,500 a month, he said.
Labor observers question whether the UAW has lost its way, and loss of auto jobs has led to a narrative that it has lost power.
But the diversified membership keeps the union strong in size and money, providing financial resources – such as a healthy strike fund – that benefits the UAW overall, Williams has said.
UAW growth indicates a clear trend, said professor Harley Shaiken of the University of California, Berkeley, an authority on labor and the global economy.
"The higher numbers reflect innovative strategies and a real commitment backed by resources for organizing," he said. "Much has been made of several high-profile failures, but these efforts underscore the union is not shying from the toughest challenges and the latest numbers underscore some real successes."
The union suffered a resounding defeat last year in an election to organize Nissan workers in Canton, Miss.
It also narrowly lost a -profile vote in 2014 at a Volkswagen plant in Tennessee. Since then, more than 3,500 members have been organized in Southern plants, including skilled trade workers at VW. Despite the perception that the South has been hostile territory of the union, about 13 percent of UAW membership is in the region, according to UAW International data.
The UAW represents more than 415,000 automotive workers, casino dealers, college teachers, agricultural equipment manufacturers and aerospace engineers. About 40 percent of UAW members work outside the auto industry.
Still, Gary Klotz, a longtime employment lawyer in Detroit, said the continuing investigation into stolen worker training money is more damaging than people realize.
Six people have been charged in a scandal in which UAW officials unlawfully accepted perks from Fiat Chrysler executives, who, according to federal prosecutors, were on a mission to keep union leaders "fat, dumb and happy." They did this by funneling $4.5 million from a training fund to themselves and union officials.
"The effect of the federal probe will be felt more in the future, especially in automotive supply and auto manufacturer organizing efforts," Klotz said. "The stain of this scandal will harm the UAW for years."
It provides fodder for employer campaigns against UAW in future organizing drives, he said. "And what about the corrosive effect on trust and confidence of UAW members? Can they trust that their union reps are working for them and have not sold out to employers?"
Despite anti-union legislation and challenges in states such as Indiana and Michigan, UAW officials and even its critics have said that labor is energized.
Kristin Dziczek, director of the Industry, Labor and Economics Group at the Center for Automotive Research, said the ongoing federal scandal doesn't seem to have inspired UAW members to leave or even disrupted organizing at the usual pace.
"They win about half the drives they start," she said. "They're batting .500, which is pretty good for baseball."
