Internet marketer considers expanding to Pepper Distillery campus

Lexington-based experiential marketer Fooji, which does cool things via Twitter to promote movies, TV shows, and products, could be about to make the Pepper Distillery campus even cooler, apparently.
The Internet company has offices on Short Street but is considering a $3.2 million expansion that will add up to 40 jobs over the next few years, almost doubling its existing workforce.
On Thursday, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved up to $600,000 in tax incentives for the project.
According to the economic report to the KEDFA board, Fooji will have multiple locations in Lexington and “only investment costs incurred at 1170 Manchester Street will be considered toward calculating eligible costs” for the tax incentives.
That’s the multi-story brick building known as the Rickhouse because it used to be a bourbon barrel storage warehouse for the original James E. Pepper Distillery.
Founded in January 2016 by University of Kentucky grad Gregg Morton and University of Cincinnati grad Erik Zamudio, Fooji has been behind social media campaigns that help make movies, TV shows and consumer products go viral.
CEO Morton declined to comment Thursday on the potential expansion.
Fooji followers on Twitter and now on a new Fooji app can participate in social media campaigns that generate buzz in exchange for receiving a nearly immediate prize. The prizes range from hot pizzas to cool toys and flowers.
In a campaign last year for “Thor Ragnarok,” Fooji asked people to tweet about the movie using a custom Thor emoji and hashtag in exchange for a signed movie poster or digital poster to print out.
That campaign in 10 markets around the country generated more than 40,000 tweets and more than 50 million impressions. The movie trended on Twitter and kicked off advance ticket sales two months before opening day.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
