Business

A beach house on Alexandria Drive? Apartment renos have high-end feel minus the price

By Cheryl Truman

ctruman@herald-leader.com

March 30, 2018 03:15 PM

Turn south off Versailles Road onto Alexandria Drive and the Gardenside neighborhood.

Built in the mid-20th century — mostly to accommodate the IBM employees who moved to town — the area in southwest Lexington includes about 800 home and many red-brick apartment buildings

But not so much anymore.

Broken Fork Design, which specializes in taking older homes and updating them with a variety of colorful twists, has renovated 60 apartments in several buildings on Alexandria Drive and made them official retro, both by design and by name. Work on the five buildings began in 2013.

You will know them by their colors and other design elements. There’s blue and violet brick, yellow doors, a “Retro Beach” sign is near low rope “fencing” and there are sculptures out front and raised gardens are among the features.

180328Apartmentscb302
The nautical theme is present at the entrance to the Retro Beach building at the Retro apartment complex on Alexandria Drive.
Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

Inside, one apartment has a teal blue burst in its kitchen cabinets and refrigerator. Another has its original salmon colored bath tile, now back in vogue as a mid-century decor classic. Another has nearly pristine 1960s laminate counters that look as if the space age just landed.

180328Apartmentscb154
The staircases in the Retro Beach apartment building have beach scenes at the Retro apartment complex on Alexandria Drive.
Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

Inside the “Retro Beach” building, at 1580 Alexandria, you will see black and white snapshots of beach vacation along the staircase risers and, inside one apartment, an accent wall bears a painting of a wave.

Units available rent for $675 for a 650-square-foot, one-bedroom apartment and $825 for a two-bedroom, 850-square-foot apartment.

180328Apartmentscb132
Co-Developers Danny Strong and Nick Solon, right, at the Retro apartment complex on Alexandria Drive in Lexington.
Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

Partners Nick Solon and Danny Strong love vintage finds for the apartments. In a “Retro” classic building at 1592 Alexandria, walls are adorned with ‘60s classic movie posters and a floor-to-ceiling gold-colored leaf light fixture flanked by low bucket seats in the hallway makes it look as if Liberace could have used the space as a dressing room.

“We could have come in and rolled down the vinyl floor and offered generic colors,” Solon said, standing in a townhouse with a bright yellow door and a terra cotta accent wall with a flower/bee wall painting. “We want to reach the people in the middle (class). They want something that feels nice and high-end.”

The flooring in kitchens is a treated concrete as are some of the counters. Some of the units have giant picture windows.

“Everyone loves the historic stuff downtown, but now the mid-century is becoming popular,” Solon said.

The pair are considering stringing some lights between the buildings and adding outdoor seating for the summer so that residents can have a place to socialize, he said.

The colorful designs and exterior touches including gardens and sculpture identifies the projects as Broken Fork, Strong said, and helps build the brand, which also includes project such as the Sixth Street West apartments and Fifth & Lime Flats.

The company started in 2007, when it worked on homes in the Kenwick neighborhood near downtown Lexington. The two men met at an entrepreneur club at the University of Kentucky.

So, why Gardenside? Strong said the area needs to be better known among Lexington neighborhoods.

“It’s a beautiful, safe neighborhood that people have just forgotten,” he said.

180328Apartmentscb071
The Retro Townhouses and Retro dog park at the Retro apartment complex on Alexandria Drive in Lexington.
Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

Gary Hansen, who is with the Gardenside Neighborhood Association, said that the group Greater Gardenside is working to unite the neighborhoods and businesses around Alexandria, Lane Allen Road and Harrodsburg Road. He cites the recent work in the Southland Drive area as an example of stepping up the cohesiveness as a neighborhood.

With community and business support, Southland — a one-mile stretch from Nicholasville Road to Rosemont Garden — has benefited from infrastructure investments, commercial redevelopments and new community events..

The Gardenside apartments by Broken Fork, Hansen said, “makes the area stand out and builds on the history of the Gardenside area. ... The design is almost iconic mid century reflecting some of the colors of Miami Beach.”

In the 1960s, Gardenside Shopping Center’s slogan was “as modern as tomorrow,” he said. The apartments harken back to that, he added.

“We like stuff that’s built to last,” Solon said. “We’re not a nonprofit and not a charity, but we can do a lot of good things.”

Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman

