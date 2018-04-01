Sen. Warren says administration 'chaos' harming Asia policy

FILE- In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., waits to speak during a meeting of the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. U.S. Sen. Warren says chaos in the Trump administration is harming its ability to formulate coherent policy toward North Korea’s nuclear program and other important issues in Asia. Vacancies in the foreign service are undermining Washington’s ability to advance U.S interests, Warren told reporters in Beijing on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo