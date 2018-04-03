Manufacturing executives graduate from export growth program

Business

Executives from seven manufacturers have graduated from a program designed to help develop and implement international growth strategies.

The Detroit Economic Growth Corp. says the local companies received access and exposure to trade related grants and resources as part of ExporTech Detroit.

They also will become part of a network of American manufacturers that sell internationally.

Friday's graduates include specialty lighting manufacturer The Kirlin Group, fingerprint gun lock maker Sentinl and vehicle diagnostic products manufacturer DG Technologies.

ExporTech Detroit is offered through Built in Detroit which supports business expansion into global markets to create, retain and attract quality jobs for Detroit residents.

Detroit Economic Growth Corp. senior business development manager Sandra Choi says global successes of local businesses contribute to "sustainable regional economic growth" at home.

