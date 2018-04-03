Keeneland fans ate his burgoo, bread pudding for years. Larry Wolken, 87, dies.

You might not have ever known his name, but chances are you’ve eaten his burgoo and bread pudding. Larry Wolken, former head of Turf Catering, died Friday in Hot Springs, Ark. He was 87.
Turf Catering was Keeneland’s food vendor since the track opened in 1936. Keeneland bought Turf Catering from the Wolken family in 2015. And for many fans, a day at the races wasn’t complete without burgoo and bread pudding.
When Wolken took over Turf Catering from his father, Joe, in 1965, the company was feeding patrons at Keeneland, Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Fair Grounds in New Orleans and The Red Mile in Lexington. In the 1990s, Wolken retired and turned the business over to his sons, Brad and Mike.
During his career, he worked with four different presidents of Keeneland — Louis Lee Haggin II, Ted Bassett, Bill Greely and Nick Nicholson — and the Cella family of Oaklawn, where Turf Catering ran the concessions from 1934 to 2000.
Turf Catering and the Wolken family had a hand in another bit of history: Bringing Maker’s Mark to the track. According to Bill Samuels Jr., chairman emeritus of the premium bourbon, Turf Catering took the first case for Keeneland’s bars in 1958.
Since then, the relationship between the bourbon and the track has blossomed into a charitable partnership that includes annual commemorative bottle signings that have raised millions for worthy causes and race sponsorship.
And the bourbon in Keeneland’s famous bread pudding sauce? It’s Maker’s Mark.
A member of the Thoroughbred Club of America, Wolken also owned several Thoroughbred racehorses, including stakes winner Hook It Up. After Hook It Up retired, the horse became a mount for the Lexington Police Department.
Wolken is survived by his wife, Sue; sons Brad and Mike, and Chris Rains, daughter Karyn, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Eric. The family will hold a private ceremony in Hot Springs this summer.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm or the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.
