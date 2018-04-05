Sanitation worker safety: Group wants penalties passed

In this March 23, 2018, photo, foreman Kenny Lane rides the back of a garbage truck as he works a residential route in Miamisburg, Ohio. Fifty years after two sanitation workers' deaths provoked an historic strike in Memphis, trash collection remains one of the nation's most dangerous jobs. In the first 10 days of 2018 alone, seven sanitation workers were killed in six states, the Solid Waste Association of North America says. The association is working to pass legislation in 16 states, including Ohio, New York, Illinois and Kentucky, creating penalties for motorists who don’t slow down and give garbage collectors enough space. John Minchillo AP Photo