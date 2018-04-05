Baltimore County to announce jump in school security funding

Baltimore County officials say a county executive is set to announce a "significant increase" in spending on school safety.
The Baltimore Sun reports County Executive Kevin Kamenetz will unveil his new school security spending plans Thursday at a news conference with the interim schools superintendent, Verletta White, and County Police Chief Terrence Sheridan. The county has upgraded public school security systems over the past few years in response to a 2012 school shooting that wounded a student.
Since 2011, around $13.6 million has been spent on changes including installing locking doors and rolling out certain identification cards. This is the third budget item Kamenetz has announced before unveiling his full proposed budget next week.
The Baltimore County Council will review Kamenetz's budget and hold a public hearing May 1.
