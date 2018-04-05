Kentucky Sports Radio host announces next move, and it isn’t political

Will it be the ultimate Kentucky sports bar? Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio apparently is opening a restaurant called KSBar and Grill in Lexington.
Jones, who also has political aspirations, announced on his show Thursday that it will be in the former Saddle Ridge/District Sport & Tap location at 1030 South Broadway.
According to NAI Isaac, which listed the property, the spot had more than 11,600 square feet of space. It also has outdoor seating space.
The spot is next to Ramen Ya, Jalapeno’s and Sonic and near the Lucky’s Market, Gumbo YaYa, First Watch, Buffalo Wild Wings and more.
According to the announcement on the daily show, the new restaurant will occupy half of the massive space; another business will go in the other half and Kentucky Sports Radio will have offices upstairs.
Jones did not immediately respond to requests for specifics on the restaurant.
Comments