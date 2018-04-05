Samsung Electronics estimates 56 percent jump in profit

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, an employee walks past a logo of the Samsung Electronics Co. at its office in Seoul, South Korea. Samsung Electronics says its first-quarter operating profit likely jumped 56 percent to a record high. The South Korean tech giant estimated in its preliminary earnings report Friday, April 6, 2018, that its January-March operating income was 15.6 trillion won

$14.7 billion), compared with 9.9 trillion won a year earlier. The estimate was higher than expected.